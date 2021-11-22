Chilly start to the week

MONDAY: A few spotty showers this morning with some lingering snow showers for the Alleghenies. Only a trace of snow for the Alleghenies. Cloudy to start the day with temperatures in the low 40s. A few peeks of sun through parts of this morning - but mostly cloudy for the day. By the late morning, we’ll have gusty winds out of the northwest with winds gusting to 25-30 mph. With the wind, it will be feeling quite chilly. Not much temperature change as highs only reach the mid to upper 40s. Struggling to feel above 40 degrees during the day.

Mostly cloudy for the evening and staying breezy. Feeling cold with temperatures eventually slipping into the 30s. Overnight, clearing and very cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s with a bit of wind, but not nearly as breezy as earlier in the day.

TUESDAY: Colder air will be pushing into the region today, and this will make for a very chilly day. We’ll see a little bit of clouds through the morning, but generally speaking, we’ll have lots of sunshine for today. A very chilly day even with the sunshine, however. Highs will only reach into the upper 30s for West Virginia locations, and near 40 for the Valley. A bit breezy at times, especially across the Alleghenies, making it feel colder.

Clear in the evening and temperatures dropping quickly. Another very cold night ahead. Most areas in West Virginia and typically low valley spots will drop into the teens tonight, while Shenandoah Valley areas and higher ridgelines staying in the low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with only a few passing clouds. A cool day, but not nearly as chilly as the start of the week. Today’s busy travel day will feature fairly quiet weather across much of the country. Highs for our area today will reach the upper 40s to around 50. A few more clouds as we move into the evening and overnight hours. Cold, but not as frigid. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THANKSGIVING: A cold start to Thanksgiving, you’ll want to bundle up at least early in the morning as temperatures will be in the 30s. Overall, a really nice Thanksgiving day as temperatures by the afternoon turn pleasant with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Thanksgiving staying dry. Chilly for the evening as another cold front approaches. This will bring a few showers overnight. Chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Black Friday starts off chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Showers end before sunrise across most of the area. The Alleghenies will begin to see upslope snow. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with another cold front approaching. Feeling rather cold with the wind. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: A cold start to the weekend with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds and staying rather chilly. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising in the 30s. We’ll see more clouds early, but then more sunshine as we go into the afternoon. A chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

