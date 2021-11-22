Cool and windy start to work week

SUNDAY: A few showers early overnight then staying cloudy. Not everyone will see rain. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Snow flurries begin across the Alleghenies very late in the overnight.

MONDAY: Rain showers departing before sunrise however snow flurries will continue for the day for the Alleghenies with everywhere else drying out. Only a trace of snow for the Alleghenies. Cloudy to start the day with temperatures in the low 40s. A few peeks of sun by the afternoon- but mostly cloudy for the day. By the late morning, we’ll have gusty winds out of the northwest with winds gusting to 25-30 mph. With the gusty winds, it will be feeling quite cold. Not much temperature change as highs only reach the mid to upper 40s. Struggling to feel above 40 degrees during the day.

Mostly cloudy for the evening and staying breezy. Feeling cold with temperatures eventually slipping into the 30s. We will have some decrease in cloud cover across the Valley with partly cloudy skies. More clouds in West Virginia with snow flurries ending during the evening. The breezy weather will make it feel very cold as overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Colder air will be pushing into the region today, and this will make for a very chilly day. A mix of sun and clouds during the day. Feeling cold with wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. Winds will increase for the start of the day with wind gusts up to 30 mph, up to 40 mph in the Alleghenies. High temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

For the evening, we begin to clear out and winds calm. Clear skies for much of the night and with the clear skies and calm winds, it is going to feel very cold. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with only a few passing clouds. Still cool with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Travel weather will be just fine as no precipitation will be around our portion of the US. More clouds building in Wednesday night. Partly cloudy and cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THANKSGIVING: A cold start to Thanksgiving, you’ll want to bundle up at least early in the morning as temperatures will be in the 30s. Overall, a really nice Thanksgiving day as temperatures by the afternoon turn pleasant with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Thanksgiving staying dry. Chilly for the evening as another cold front approaches. This will bring a few showers overnight. Chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Black Friday starts off chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Showers end before sunrise across most of the area. The Alleghenies will begin to see upslope snow. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with another cold front approaching. Feeling rather cold with the wind. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: A cold start to the weekend with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds and staying rather chilly. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

