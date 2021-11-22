Darden students helping out Afghan refugees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Darden students at the University of Virginia gathered for a good cause Saturday afternoon.

The Darden Military Association held a clothing collection for Afghan families. The students who hosted it are veterans in the business school and say they felt close ties to the refugees in need right now.

They gathered clothing, shoes and toys for families who are settling into Charlottesville, at The Park on North Grounds.

“A lot of people are coming over here and are just getting their lives settled here,” VP of Outreach for the Darden Military Association, Mark Delaney said. “What we’re doing is we’re collecting donations to help people just get started knowing that a lot of people showed up with nothing more than the clothes on their back until we want to give them a good welcome here in the United States.”

The group says they plan on holding another event in two weeks. If you want to help out, you can send an email to the group at dma@darden.virginia.edu.

