JMU drops opening game at Naples Invitational

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Monday afternoon.

The Dukes lost to Kent State, 74-69, in the opening round of the Naples Invitational in Naples, Florida. JMU struggled to shoot from distance, making just 2-of-11 three-point attempts (20.8%).

Four different players scored in double-figures for the Dukes with Julien Wooden recording a team-best 13 points in the loss. Vado Morse and Justin Amadi each had 12 points while Charles Falden chipped in 11 for JMU.

James Madison drops to 4-1 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to play Wright State in the consolation portion of the bracket Tuesday at 12 p.m. It will be broadcast by FloSports.

