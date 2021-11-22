JMU women’s basketball defeats Hampton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes beat the Pirates 78-60.

The Dukes improve to a 2-2 record on the season. Sophomore Jamia Hazell led the team with 16 points. Junior Kiki Jefferson added 13 points while teammate Steph Ouderkirk added 11 points for JMU.

The Dukes are back in action on Wednesday as they face North Carolina Central at home.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.