Johnson named finalist for Walter Payton Award

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson is a finalist for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award.

Johnson is one of 25 players who have been named a finalist for the prestigious award that is presented to the top offensive player in the FCS.

A sixth-year senior at JMU, Johnson has been the leader of the Dukes’ offense this season. He has already set a JMU record with 32 passing touchdowns to go along with 2,953 passing yards and five rushing TDs. Johnson is completing 68.1% of his passes and ranks third in the FCS in passing efficiency (170.3 rating) while tossing just two interceptions.

#JMU quarterback Cole Johnson is one of 25 finalists for the Walter Payton Award. It goes to the top offensive player in the FCS.



Johnson:

68.1% completion percentage

2,953 passing yards

32 passing TDs

2 interceptions

5 rushing TDs pic.twitter.com/TIffhbeTv3 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) November 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.