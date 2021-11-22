Advertisement

Johnson named finalist for Walter Payton Award

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson is a finalist for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Walter...
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson is a finalist for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson is a finalist for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award.

Johnson is one of 25 players who have been named a finalist for the prestigious award that is presented to the top offensive player in the FCS.

A sixth-year senior at JMU, Johnson has been the leader of the Dukes’ offense this season. He has already set a JMU record with 32 passing touchdowns to go along with 2,953 passing yards and five rushing TDs. Johnson is completing 68.1% of his passes and ranks third in the FCS in passing efficiency (170.3 rating) while tossing just two interceptions.

