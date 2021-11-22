Advertisement

Jury resumes deliberations in ‘Unite the Right’ civil trial

FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. A jury began deliberations Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in a civil trial of white nationalists accused of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberations in the civil trial of white nationalists accused of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

The jury in U.S. District Court is being asked to decide whether white supremacists, neo-Nazis and white nationalist organizations are responsible for violence during two days of demonstrations.

Jurors will also decide if the defendants are liable for compensatory and punitive damages for nine people who filed a federal lawsuit after they received physical or psychological injuries.

Jurors deliberated for about 7 1/2 hours on Friday without reaching a verdict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Harrisonburg investigates incident at Burgess Road shopping center
It’s been over eight months since hiker Cassie Sheetz went missing at Spruce Knob in Pendleton...
Eight months later, family of Cassie Sheetz still searching for answers
Staunton High School in Staunton
Student in custody after making threats toward Staunton High School
Virginia inmate’s mother sentenced for smuggling contraband
On Sunday, at approximately 4:45 P.M. Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center...
Apartment fire on Pleasant Hill Road in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Shenandoah Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals celebrates National Philanthropy Day
Wednesday's forecast looks dry up and down the East coast!
Thanksgiving Travel Outlook
Across the state, if snow reaches two inches or more, VDOT activates an online snowplow...
VDOT prepping for winter weather
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,097 over the weekend