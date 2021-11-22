Advertisement

Police identify remains found in Amherst in October

(WPTA)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman whose remains were found in the Town of Amherst in October.

The medical examiner has identified the remains as those of Helena S. Poe, 44, of Amherst. The cause of death has not been determined, as the final report has not been returned by the medical examiner.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to dig into the circumstances surrounding the death of Poe, who was found by a survey crew October 6 in a wooded area in the 100 block of Loch Lane. The remains were found at the top of a ravine about 40 yards from the nearest building, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Harrisonburg investigates incident at Burgess Road shopping center
It’s been over eight months since hiker Cassie Sheetz went missing at Spruce Knob in Pendleton...
Eight months later, family of Cassie Sheetz still searching for answers
Staunton High School in Staunton
Student in custody after making threats toward Staunton High School
On Sunday, at approximately 4:45 P.M. Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center...
Apartment fire on Pleasant Hill Road in Harrisonburg
Virginia inmate’s mother sentenced for smuggling contraband

Latest News

Charleigh has been reported missing and was last seen Friday, November 19, 2021.
Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile
With many travelers taking to the roadways for the upcoming holiday, Virginia State Police says...
VSP urges drivers to put safety first this Thanksgiving
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
(FILE)
UVA Health offering free COVID-19 testing before Thanksgiving