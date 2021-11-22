Police identify remains found in Amherst in October

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman whose remains were found in the Town of Amherst in October.

The medical examiner has identified the remains as those of Helena S. Poe, 44, of Amherst. The cause of death has not been determined, as the final report has not been returned by the medical examiner.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to dig into the circumstances surrounding the death of Poe, who was found by a survey crew October 6 in a wooded area in the 100 block of Loch Lane. The remains were found at the top of a ravine about 40 yards from the nearest building, according to police.

