Prison officials ID inmate killed in apparent attack in cell

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (AP) — Authorities are identifying a Virginia inmate killed when another prisoner apparently attacked him in a cell as Gregory Pierce.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that the 47-year-old inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap.

Pierce was serving multiple life sentences for sex crimes, including rape. The corrections department says the inmate suspected of killing him is serving a life sentence for murder.

No charges were immediately reported. Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

Virginia inmate’s mother sentenced for smuggling contraband

