Advertisement

RISE United Methodist community create homemade blankets for children in need

On Sunday at Turner Pavilion in Harrisonburg members of the Rise United Methodist faith...
On Sunday at Turner Pavilion in Harrisonburg members of the Rise United Methodist faith community gathered to stitch together and create fleece blankets for 60 elementary school students in need.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, at Turner Pavilion in Harrisonburg, members of the Rise United Methodist faith community gathered to stitch together and create fleece blankets for 60 elementary school students in need.

The blankets they made will be sent home with the children from Spotswood and Smithland Elementary Schools for winter break.

It’s part of the groups weekend ‘Love Packs’ program, which sends low-income students home with backpacks full of food and other necessities each weekend.

“We get to actually make them, so we get to put our love into it. We get to put ourselves into it and kind of give a little piece of us with it,” said Abby Butler-Cefalo, Campus outreach coordinator for RISE.

Butler-Cefalo said the project has a special place in her heart.

“This hits really close to home with me because as a kid, I was enrolled in these types of programs and in my last year of elementary school, they gifted me a blanket that the community made and I’ve kept it,” she said.

RISE is also involved in a number of community service projects including collecting hygiene items for Afghan refugees.

You can learn more about RISE and their various outreach projects here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Harrisonburg investigates incident at Burgess Road shopping center
It’s been over eight months since hiker Cassie Sheetz went missing at Spruce Knob in Pendleton...
Eight months later, family of Cassie Sheetz still searching for answers
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Wednesday's forecast looks dry up and down the East coast!
Thanksgiving Travel Outlook
A photo by the West Virginia Legislative Auditor's Office illustrates the overcrowded...
Unidentified, unclaimed remains overwhelm W.Va. morgue

Latest News

Staunton High School in Staunton
Student in custody after making threats toward Staunton High School
Wednesday's forecast looks dry up and down the East coast!
Thanksgiving Travel Outlook
Regional weather for Wed-Fri
Holiday Travel Outlook! Updated 11-21-21
A section of the infrastructure bill signed by President Biden last week will require car...
New tech aims to reduce impaired driving, DUI’s up in Harrisonburg