RISE United Methodist community create homemade blankets for children in need

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, at Turner Pavilion in Harrisonburg, members of the Rise United Methodist faith community gathered to stitch together and create fleece blankets for 60 elementary school students in need.

The blankets they made will be sent home with the children from Spotswood and Smithland Elementary Schools for winter break.

It’s part of the groups weekend ‘Love Packs’ program, which sends low-income students home with backpacks full of food and other necessities each weekend.

“We get to actually make them, so we get to put our love into it. We get to put ourselves into it and kind of give a little piece of us with it,” said Abby Butler-Cefalo, Campus outreach coordinator for RISE.

Butler-Cefalo said the project has a special place in her heart.

“This hits really close to home with me because as a kid, I was enrolled in these types of programs and in my last year of elementary school, they gifted me a blanket that the community made and I’ve kept it,” she said.

RISE is also involved in a number of community service projects including collecting hygiene items for Afghan refugees.

You can learn more about RISE and their various outreach projects here.

