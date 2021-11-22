Shenandoah Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals celebrates National Philanthropy Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will have their National Philanthropy Day Award ceremony and luncheon Monday. Several members of the chapter and community will be honored for their work in the community.

The Shenandoah Chapter of AFP has celebrated National Philanthropy Day since 1990.

Each year five people are honored for their philanthropic efforts and work with community organizations.

“It is just a great way to highlight all the amazing things that people do in this community. We live in a fabulous place and it is so nice to kick off the Thanksgiving week, thinking about all the wonderful things these folks have done for us in the community,” National Philanthropy Day Chair Kelly Snow said.

There are five categories: Youth in Philanthropy, Sandra S. Neff Fundraising Executive, Corporate Philanthropist, Spirit of Philanthropy and Individual Philanthropist. Each award praises a different way to serve the community, whether it be volunteering work or fundraising.

“People who have been giving back over a long extended period of time. Or [people] who have been doing significant work across the community through multiple organizations. Or someone who had a really significant impact on one particular organization, that really just made a transformation,” Snow said.

This year’s winners are:

Ted Sudol - Sandra S. Neff Fundraising Executive Award

John Wade - Corporate Philanthropy Award

Andy Huggins - Spirit of Philanthropy Award

John and Jan Flora - Individual Philanthropy Award

For more information on the Association of Fundraising Professionals and National Philanthropy Day, click here.

