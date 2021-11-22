Staunton Police credits smart reporting for its quick response to threats at school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department responded to a report of violence regarding students at Staunton High School.

A 15-year-old male was taken into custody and charged with four counts of “threats of death or bodily injury to a person,” officials say.

“It’s a written threat of death or bodily injury. Communicating a threat in writing, and electronic means is included in that,” said Lt. Katie Shifflett regarding the charges.

Shifflett said threats like these often take place online, so it’s important to be aware of what’s online while you scroll. She said the department was able to act quickly on this threat because it was reported early on.

“Just like it happened in this instance, we always encourage parents to speak with their children about what they’re seeing on social media, and just like what happened in this instance quickly report it to law enforcement so we can follow up on it,” Shifflett said.

She said the suspect is in custody in Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

