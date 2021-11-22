Advertisement

Student in custody after making threats toward Staunton High School

Staunton High School in Staunton
Staunton High School in Staunton(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department received a report Sunday regarding the threat of violence involving students at Staunton High School.

A 15-year-old male was taken into custody and was charged with four violations of Virginia Code Section 18.2-60: Threats of death or bodily injury to a person.

The juvenile is being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are continuing to work with Staunton City School to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone.

Staunton City Schools sent out the following message to families and staff this evening:

Good Evening SCS Staff and Families,

Today we became aware of a school threat from a Staunton High School student. We’ve worked with our partners from the Staunton Police Department throughout the day to investigate the situation. The suspect is in police custody, and we feel that the situation is resolved. We appreciate community members who contacted law enforcement and school authorities and alerted us to this situation. Thanks, also, to the Staunton Police Department for helping us keep our schools safe.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, please contact the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Harrisonburg investigates incident at Burgess Road shopping center
It’s been over eight months since hiker Cassie Sheetz went missing at Spruce Knob in Pendleton...
Eight months later, family of Cassie Sheetz still searching for answers
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Wednesday's forecast looks dry up and down the East coast!
Thanksgiving Travel Outlook
A photo by the West Virginia Legislative Auditor's Office illustrates the overcrowded...
Unidentified, unclaimed remains overwhelm W.Va. morgue

Latest News

Wednesday's forecast looks dry up and down the East coast!
Thanksgiving Travel Outlook
On Sunday at Turner Pavilion in Harrisonburg members of the Rise United Methodist faith...
RISE United Methodist community create homemade blankets for children in need
Regional weather for Wed-Fri
Holiday Travel Outlook! Updated 11-21-21
A section of the infrastructure bill signed by President Biden last week will require car...
New tech aims to reduce impaired driving, DUI’s up in Harrisonburg