Advertisement

US announces more sanctions over Russian gas pipeline

The State Department sought Monday to keep up pressure on Russia over that country's...
The State Department sought Monday to keep up pressure on Russia over that country's U.S.-opposed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, sanctioning what the U.S. said was a Russia-linked company and ship working on the project.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department sought Monday to keep up pressure on Russia over that country’s U.S.-opposed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, sanctioning what the U.S. said was a Russia-linked company and ship working on the project.

The U.S. has unsuccessfully tried to slow or stop the construction of Nord Stream 2, which would carry Russian gas to Germany, fearing the added leverage that the energy project will give Russia in Europe.

Russian-controlled gas giant Gazprom owns the pipeline with investment from several European companies. The United States reached a deal with Germany, a key NATO ally, last summer to allow the pipeline’s completion without imposing U.S. sanctions on German interests involved in the project.

Monday’s move targets a business, Transadria Limited, and one of its vessels that had worked on Nord Stream.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the Biden administration has now sanctioned eight people and 17 vessels linked to the pipeline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the country could quickly boost natural gas supplies to the European Union once German regulators allow the new pipeline to start operation. Energy prices have soared in Europe, which imports much of its natural gas from Russia, and led to pain for businesses and households.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Harrisonburg investigates incident at Burgess Road shopping center
It’s been over eight months since hiker Cassie Sheetz went missing at Spruce Knob in Pendleton...
Eight months later, family of Cassie Sheetz still searching for answers
Staunton High School in Staunton
Student in custody after making threats toward Staunton High School
On Sunday, at approximately 4:45 P.M. Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center...
Apartment fire on Pleasant Hill Road in Harrisonburg
Virginia inmate’s mother sentenced for smuggling contraband

Latest News

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Police: Waukesha parade crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance
Thanksgiving turkey
COVID-19 safety reminders ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings
Serendipity will be putting away their usual menus to make way for their Thanksgiving platters.
Staunton café opens doors to Mary Baldwin students on Thanksgiving
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal...
House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone