UVA Health offering free COVID-19 testing before Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some health experts are encouraging people to get a COVID-19 test before gathering for Thanksgiving.

“We are going to test about 200 each night. We hope that will be enough, and we’ll be able to capture everyone in the community that is looking for a test,” Anna Blackburn with UVA Health said.

Free COVID-19 test will be given out at the Church of Incarnation from 6p.m. to 7:30p.m. Monday, November 22. UVA Health will then be offering them at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church from 5:30p.m. to 7:30p.m. Tuesday.

Blackburn says the timing of your test is critical: “You want to wait until at least day five after exposure and then get tested,” she said.

If you get swabbed at either of these testing sites, Blackburn says you should expect the results within 12 to 48 hours.

“I just think that it’s important to take care of your loved ones and be safe, and if you need to get tested to know where you can get tested and what the turnaround time of,” Blackburn said.

