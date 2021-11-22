Advertisement

UVA specialist offers tips to cut back or quit smoking

Tips to cut back or quit addictive behaviors
Tips to cut back or quit addictive behaviors
By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts from the University of Virginia are hard at work helping people knock addictive habits.

Mimicking the hand to mouth contact that vapes or cigarettes require can be helpful.

For example, some UVA patients looking to stop smoking snack or chew a toothpick when they have a nicotine craving.

“One of the big things that we recommend people doing is first of all if they smoke in the house, go outside. That’s the best thing you can do to cut the amount that you smoke,” said Neely Dahl, UVA tobacco treatment specialist.

Not smoking in the car can also be helpful for people trying to stop.

She says any significant change in a smoker’s routine can be what it takes to cut back or quit.

