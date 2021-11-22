Advertisement

VDOT prepping for winter weather

Across the state, if snow reaches two inches or more, VDOT activates an online snowplow...
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - As the seasons turn and the Commonwealth gets colder, VDOT is prepared to keep Virginia roadways clear and safe during snow and winter weather. Staffing, equipment and materials are in place and ready to go when winter arrives.

“Virginia motorists can be confident in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s preparedness for our winter weather season,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “We learned new processes last year due to the pandemic and a heavy snow season. Those experiences, along with our continued training, have equipped us to handle the snow and ice that may impact the 128,000 lane miles of roadway we maintain across the Commonwealth.”

VDOT’s resources for winter weather preparations include:

  • $211 million set aside for winter weather
  • More than 2,500 VDOT crew members and additional contractors available for snow removal statewide
  • More than 10,800 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders
  • More than 706,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine

Across the state, if snow reaches two inches or more, VDOT activates an online snowplow tracking map. Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) technology is operational statewide. All VDOT-owned and contracted plows will be equipped with AVL, allowing them to be monitored on the snowplow tracker.

During winter, VDOT says it is important to regularly monitor weather forecasts and have a winter weather driving plan ahead of time.

When inclement weather arrives, motorists are encouraged to visit 511virginia.org or call 511 for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions before travel.

For more information, visit the VDOT winter weather page.

