Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department took to Twitter to ask if anyone has seen Charleigh Pauluszak, a 16-year-old juvenile from Waynesboro.

Charleigh has been reported missing and was last seen Friday, November 19, 2021.

If you see Charleigh or know of her whereabouts, please contact Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.

