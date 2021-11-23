Advertisement

ACSO requesting public assistance in locating missing person

Algenon Carlton Hoffman III, ACSO
Algenon Carlton Hoffman III, ACSO(ACSO)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public with locating a missing man last seen on Nov. 18, 2021.

32-year-old Algenon Carlton Hoffman III was reported missing by a family member Monday night, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Hoffman could possibly be driving a 2004, tan Cadillac with Virginia tags UAX3411.

Anyone with information on Hoffman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

