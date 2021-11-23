Advertisement

Augusta Regional Dental Clinic to participate in Giving Tuesday

Augusta Regional Dental Clinic in Fishersville
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic in Fishersville
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic (ARDC) will participate in Giving Tuesday November 30, with the goal of raising $6,500 to provide free dental visits to 650 school-aged children in the Staunton-Augusta Co.- Waynesboro area by June 2022.

Every year since 2012, people around the world have celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving by giving to their favorite nonprofits.

The ARDC is asking the community for support this Giving Tuesday to fund its school program called ORCAS.

Through this program, the clinic’s team provides dental visits to hundreds of medically underserved children in the SAW area.

Enrolled families will not have to pay out of pocket for visits, which will take place directly at the children’s school to reportedly help lower dentist anxiety.

“We have had to discontinue our program in 2020 due to the pandemic and are now facing a higher than usual demand from partnering schools and school nurses. Many families have had to delay dental care in 2020 and we are now catching up to make sure every child in our community has access to the care they need,” said Sophie Parson, ARDC Executive Director.

11 schools have enrolled in the program for the current school year, representing about 650 children. The ARDC says it is expecting more in the coming weeks.

The clinic hopes to gather enough support on Giving Tuesday to be able to meet the increased demand from local elementary schools.

Blue Ridge Oral Surgery and the Rotary Club of Waynesboro have pledged to match every dollar given on Giving Tuesday up to $3,600 to help the ARDC reach its goal.

Anyone interested in helping the ARDC can donate here, or mail a check by midnight November 30 with the memo line “Giving Tuesday 2021″.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021-2022
Your local Winter Forecast for 2021-2022
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Charleigh has been reported missing and was last seen Friday, November 19, 2021.
Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile
Staunton High School in Staunton
Student in custody after making threats toward Staunton High School
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Animal advocates in favor of keeping SVASC localities
Animal advocates in favor of keeping SVASC localities
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
CHO and SHD give advice ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel
By mid-December, all 114 Shenandoah County Public Schools buses will be equipped with Wi-Fi.
SCPS awarded almost $400,000 from the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund
Ted Sudol in front of the Blue Ridge Free Clinic.
National Philanthropy Day: Ted Sudol helps open Blue Ridge Free Clinic