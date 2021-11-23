Brief rise in temperatures before another cold weekend

TUESDAY: Clear in the evening and temperatures dropping quickly and staying in the 30s and the breeze subsides. Another very cold night ahead. Most areas in West Virginia and typically low valley spots will drop into the teens tonight, while Shenandoah Valley areas and higher ridgelines staying in the low 20s with widespread frost.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and a rise in temperatures. A cool and pleasant day, but not nearly as chilly as the last few days. Today’s busy travel day will feature fairly quiet weather across much of the country.

Quiet across much of the Country. (WHSV)

Highs for our area today will reach the mid 40s for our West Virginia locations, upper 40s to around 50 for the Valley which will feel very pleasant especially with little to no breeze.

Staying mostly clear and chilly as we head into the evening with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Still quite cold overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THANKSGIVING: A crisp and cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures in the 30s for the morning but plenty of sunshine for the day. Overall, a really nice Thanksgiving day as temperatures turn pleasant into the afternoon. Sunny with some clouds building in for the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across the area. There will be a few spots in the Valley that will reach 60. A nice and quiet holiday, weather wise. The only exception is a few rain showers across the Alleghenies in the afternoon. Elsewhere a dry day.

Your forecast planner for Thursday (WHSV)

Chilly for the evening with clouds building in and temperatures in the 50s. With an approaching cold front, there will be rain showers across the Alleghenies in the evening that will turn to snow showers overnight. Elsewhere a few spotty rain showers in the late evening but many will stay dry. Any rain will not amount to much but again, very few spots will see rain. Cloudy and turning breezy overnight. Cool with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Black Friday starts off cold and windy with temperatures rising into the 40s. Feeling cooler with the wind. Mostly cloudy for the day with some more sunshine late afternoon. Snow will continue for the Alleghenies at least for the morning and likely tapering off in the mid afternoon. Several inches of snow for the Alleghenies possible. Elsewhere with the wind you may see a few blowing flurries.

Highs in the low to mid 40s but feeling more like the 30s with the wind. It’s also possible highs may be early in the day and then we cool into the afternoon. Winds could gust to 30-35mph at times. Higher gusts across the Alleghenies.

Snow for the Alleghenies and Northeast. Cold and windy. (WHSV)

Clearing and cooling quickly into the 30s for the evening. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: A cold but sunny start to the weekend with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with some passing clouds and staying rather chilly. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds early with more cloud cover moving in late. A clipper from the northwest will move into the region bringing more upslope snow showers to the Alleghenies likely into the afternoon. Elsewhere more clouds. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: It will be cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy today and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

