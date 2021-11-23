Advertisement

HFD seeks public’s help after structure fire

On Sunday at approximately 4:45 P.M. Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center...
On Sunday at approximately 4:45 P.M. Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call for a report of a structure fire in the 60 block of Pleasant Hill Road.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s help in providing any information relating to a structure fire that occurred in a multi-family apartment unit over the weekend.

Firefighters responded for a reported structure fire at 60 block of Pleasant Hill Road Sunday, Nov. 21, at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Firefighters reportedly found active fire inside the structure and smoke throughout upon arrival, and were able to quickly contain the damage, which has been set at $30,000.

Multiple residents were displaced due to the incident. Although no residents or firefighters were injured, HFD is asking for assistance in determining a cause.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating and is seeking the public’s help in providing any information relating to this fire.

Anyone with information can contact Captain William Smiley at 540-432-7703 or via email at bill.smiley@harrisonburgva.gov.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021-2022
Your local Winter Forecast for 2021-2022
Charleigh has been reported missing and was last seen Friday, November 19, 2021.
Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Staunton High School in Staunton
Student in custody after making threats toward Staunton High School
Algenon Carlton Hoffman III
ACSO requesting public assistance in locating missing person

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,586 Tuesday
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic in Fishersville
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic to participate in Giving Tuesday
Animal advocates in favor of keeping SVASC localities
Animal advocates in favor of keeping SVASC localities
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
CHO and SHD give advice ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel