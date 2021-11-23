JMU rallies, holds on for win over Wright State at Naples Invitational

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated Wright State, 78-76, Tuesday afternoon in Naples, Florida.

The Dukes trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half after went into halftime down, 46-36. JMU opened the second half on a 10-0 run to tie the game and the teams went back-and-forth throughout the remainder of the contest.

JMU guard Charles Falden knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining in the game to put the Dukes in front 78-76. They were able to hold on and secure the victory and clinch a spot in the Fifth Place game at the tournament.

"If they would've scored there, I was going to cancel Thanksgiving for our team and the rest of the world."



James Madison will face the winner of Murray State/Long Beach State Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The fifth place game will be broadcast on FloSports.

