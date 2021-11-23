Advertisement

Johnson, Ratke earn major honors from CAA

Cole Johnson and Ethan Ratke have earned major awards from the Colonial Athletic Association.
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cole Johnson and Ethan Ratke have earned major awards from the Colonial Athletic Association.

Johnson, a quarterback for the Dukes, has been named the CAA Offensive Player of the Year. Johnson has thrown for 2,953 passing yards and a JMU-record 32 touchdowns while tossing just two interceptions. He’s added five rushing touchdowns to go along with a completion percentage of 68.1%. Johnson ranks third nationally in passing efficiency with a rating of 170.37. On Monday, he was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.

Ratke, the Dukes’ kicker, set multiple national records this season. He is now the NCAA all-division record-holder for career field goals (100) and scoring by a kicker (525). He currently leads the country 28 field goals in 2021, which is also a JMU single-season record.

All-CAA Honors - James Madison Football

First Team

QB - Cole Johnson (Offensive Player of the Year)

WR - Kris Thornton

WR - Antwane Wells Jr.

OL - Nick Kidwell

PK - Ethan Ratke (Special Teams Player of the Year)

DL - Bryce Carter

LB - Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey

CB - Greg Ross

Specialist - Kyle Davis (Long Snapper)

Second Team

DL - Mike Greene

DL - Isaac Ukwu

Third Team

KR - Solomon Vanhorse

LB - Kelvin Azanama

P - Harry O’Kelly

