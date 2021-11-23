Johnson, Ratke earn major honors from CAA
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cole Johnson and Ethan Ratke have earned major awards from the Colonial Athletic Association.
Johnson, a quarterback for the Dukes, has been named the CAA Offensive Player of the Year. Johnson has thrown for 2,953 passing yards and a JMU-record 32 touchdowns while tossing just two interceptions. He’s added five rushing touchdowns to go along with a completion percentage of 68.1%. Johnson ranks third nationally in passing efficiency with a rating of 170.37. On Monday, he was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.
Ratke, the Dukes’ kicker, set multiple national records this season. He is now the NCAA all-division record-holder for career field goals (100) and scoring by a kicker (525). He currently leads the country 28 field goals in 2021, which is also a JMU single-season record.
All-CAA Honors - James Madison Football
First Team
QB - Cole Johnson (Offensive Player of the Year)
WR - Kris Thornton
WR - Antwane Wells Jr.
OL - Nick Kidwell
PK - Ethan Ratke (Special Teams Player of the Year)
DL - Bryce Carter
LB - Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey
CB - Greg Ross
Specialist - Kyle Davis (Long Snapper)
Second Team
DL - Mike Greene
DL - Isaac Ukwu
Third Team
KR - Solomon Vanhorse
LB - Kelvin Azanama
P - Harry O’Kelly
