National Philanthropy Day: Ted Sudol helps open Blue Ridge Free Clinic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Following the closure of the old free clinic in Harrisonburg, community members banded together to ensure there would still be a place for those who did not have access to healthcare to receive treatment.

“I’m a behind-the-scenes kind of a person, this is very unusual for me not to be behind the scenes. It is wonderful for the Association of Fundraising Professionals to honor me in this way,” Ted Sudol said.

Ted Sudol played a major role in opening the Blue Ridge Free Clinic, from advocating to raising funds and preparing business plans.

“If we build it they will come. The reality is the patients came, the volunteers came and the donors came. Here we are seven months later. We have a clinic that is in the heart of the community,” Sudol explained.

Sudol was nominated for the award by the executive director of the free clinic, Susan Adamson.

“He helped us file for our 501(c)(3) nonprofit status which enabled us for the Great Community Give last April, providing us with about $80,000 in start-up funds and we were able to move into this beautiful new free clinic,” Adamson explained.

“This is a community that I have lived in for 20 years. I know well what the needs are. I worked at the university, been a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters, I know what the community is like. Knowing that the free clinic might not be here to help the people most in need of medical attention, that is just a calling to do something,” Sudol said.

Outside of his work with the clinic, Sudol is a managing director for a consulting firm in philanthropy and fundraising.

Since opening in April of this year, Adamson says there have already been more than 600 patient visits. The clinic provides medications, screenings, referrals and more.

“I think for a relatively small area, that shows that there is definitely a need. We are here three days a week trying to meet that need,” Adamson said.

For more information on the Blue Ridge Free Clinic, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.