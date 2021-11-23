Rockingham County School Board votes to purchase land for Linville-Edom septic system

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, the Rockingham County School Board unanimously voted to purchase land to create a new septic drain field for Linville-Edom Elementary School.

The board decided to purchase close to two acres of land adjacent to the school to install new cleaning equipment and an underground system that will clean and discharge wastewater.

The board considered closing the school over the last two years because of the high cost of potential renovations to the old building, but the community rallied together in opposition to a potential closing. This led leaders to explore ways to keep the school open which led them to its outdated septic system.

“The current system, the septic system, did not function anymore and it’s because of the soil there and so there wasn’t a solution, simply say ‘well let’s renovate the building’ that would’ve made no sense because you’re not allowed to operate without a functioning septic system,” said Dr. Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools.

The new septic system will go a long way toward keeping the school open for the near future.

“Installing this system basically allows us to then, when the time comes, again this is not on the current capital improvement plan, but when it’s time for Linville-Edom to be renovated this system will allow us to do that,” said Scheikl.

Scheikl told the board on Monday night that the next step is sending septic designs to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

“There may be some changes that are requested and we would incorporate those into the design,” Scheikl said. “Once VDH approval is received that would be the step that allows us to build that system and have it installed and keep Linville-Edom open.”

The total cost of the land the board is considering purchasing is $119,405.

The goal is to be able to have the system installed by the end of the school year.

