SCPS awarded almost $400,000 from the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - By mid-December, all 114 Shenandoah County Public Schools buses will be equipped with Wi-Fi through the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program.

Shenandoah County Public Schools was awarded nearly $400,000 in funding for the initiative, which covers the equipment, installation and one year of internet service for each bus.

The project will allow SCPS students to do homework on their bus ride to and from school each day. It will also allow students who travel on buses for field trips, athletics or other extracurricular activities to complete work as they travel.

The equipment arrived in mid-November and will be installed over the next three weeks. To ensure that installation is as convenient as possible for transportation staff, there is an installation location at each end of the county, as well as a central location in Woodstock.

When new buses are purchased, this equipment can be included from the factory, according to a press release from SCPS.

To provide the most coverage possible, the Wi-Fi will run off both the T-Mobile and Verizon networks. The equipment will connect to whichever network has the strongest signal.

The wireless network will mirror the school’s network, so students’ Chromebooks will connect automatically and the internet will be filtered to block inappropriate content.

The FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund is a $7.17 billion program that is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and helps schools and libraries close the gap for students who currently lack necessary Internet access or devices they need to connect.

