Advertisement

Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station

Child recovered from stolen car
Child recovered from stolen car(WPTA)
By WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Two parents have been reunited with their baby after a thief stole their car with the baby in it.

Their Ford Fusion sedan was stolen from a gas station in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana, a little after 8 p.m. Monday night.

His mother was nearby when the car was stolen.

“Somebody stole our car and kidnapped our son,” said the boy’s father, who had just arrived after hearing what happened.

“If my kid is hurt, whoever did it is dead,” he told a WPTA reporter.

While the parents were contemplating what had happened, police were fanning out to find the car. State police were called in to assist.

Police received a tip from employees at another gas station within 30 minutes.

Someone had hastily placed a car seat carrying a baby on the ground near the building and ran.

Minutes later, the parents were reunited with their baby son, who was unharmed.

Police are still looking for the thief and the car.

Medics checked out the baby before releasing him to his parents.

Copyright 2021 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Harrisonburg investigates incident at Burgess Road shopping center
It’s been over eight months since hiker Cassie Sheetz went missing at Spruce Knob in Pendleton...
Eight months later, family of Cassie Sheetz still searching for answers
Staunton High School in Staunton
Student in custody after making threats toward Staunton High School
On Sunday, at approximately 4:45 P.M. Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center...
Apartment fire on Pleasant Hill Road in Harrisonburg
Virginia inmate’s mother sentenced for smuggling contraband

Latest News

Algenon Carlton Hoffman III
ACSO requesting public assistance in locating missing person
Overnight Forecast 11-22-21
Overnight Forecast 11-22-21
Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center
Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center
COVID-19 safety reminders ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings
COVID-19 safety reminders ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings
Wednesday's forecast looks dry up and down the East coast!
Thanksgiving Travel Outlook