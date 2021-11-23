Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Augusta County now clear
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that as of 3:42 p.m. this crash has been cleared.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that on I-81 South at mile marker 226.6 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
Traffic backups are approximately 4.0 miles.
