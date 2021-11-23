Vanhorse rebounds from suspension, makes impact for Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Solomon Vanhorse is a valuable member of the James Madison football program.

Vanhorse accounted for three touchdowns in three different ways when the Dukes defeated Towson in their regular-season finale on Saturday. He returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a score before adding both a receiving and rushing TD later in the contest.

“He’s a playmaker,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “Solomon’s got talent.”

Earlier this season, Vanhorse missed two games while serving a suspension following an arrest for DWI: First Offense. He returned in time for James Madison’s home game against Villanova and has been a consistent contributor for JMU. With the Dukes battling injuries at the running back position, Vanhorse has earned more carries in recent weeks with 26 attempts over the last three games. He’s also been a weapon in the passing game with 23 receptions and four receiving TDs.

“When I was suspended at that time, I was still working out, still staying locked in, still watching film, in the playbook and I stayed in communication with my coaches,” said Vanhorse. “So I mean I was always locked in.”

JMU quarterback Cole Johnson added: “I just told him (to) keep his head up and keep working and he’ll get his chance again. (He) came back and obviously a couple injuries happened and he kind of became the primary role. He’s done an excellent job with that.”

Aside from his impact on offense, Vanhorse has been the Dukes’ top kick returner this season with 12 returns for 374 yards and one touchdown.

“He’s a young kid, he made a mistake,” said Cignetti. “And we all made mistakes when we were young kids...but he works his butt off. He’s well-respected by his teammates, he makes great grades.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.