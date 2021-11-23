Advertisement

West Virginia’s Snowshoe Mountain opens to skiers this week

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia ski resort is opening some of its trails to the public on Thanksgiving. Snowshoe Mountain says it will start the ski season for the general public on Thursday with a limited number of trails.

The resort will be open Wednesday to passholders and anyone who already purchased lift tickets for that day.

Ski operations at Timberline resort could start as early as this weekend, while Canaan Valley and Winterplace resorts are scheduled to begin in the middle of next month.

West Virginia resorts draw more than 800,000 skier visits a year. The ski and snowboard season traditionally runs through late March, weather permitting.

