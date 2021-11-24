Advertisement

Army dad able to spend Thanksgiving with family for 1st time in over 2 years

Scott Noble and his family will all be together for the first time in over two years this...
Scott Noble and his family will all be together for the first time in over two years this Thanksgiving(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While serving in the Army, for the last two years, Scott Noble’s only interaction with is children has been through Facetime.

Wednesday, November 24, Noble was able to hug his two children in person.

“He’s protecting our country, so I mean it’s better because he goes out and protects us,” 8-year-old Rylee Noble said.

Rylee and Raelyn Noble have been waiting more than two years to give their dad a hug. That opportunity arrived Wednesday in Charlottesville, by a Greyhound bus.

“He’s a fun kind of dad,” Rylee said. “He’s not one of those dads that make kids clean the toilet.”

Noble is serving in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division. Between deployments and the coronavirus pandemic, he hasn’t been able to get home to his kids or their mom.

”Ray, she was little, little when we saw him last so it’s going to be a brand new experience for her. And Riley is definitely going to try to have in place some video games,” mom Kate Dougherty said.

“My leave finally got approved, and I came straight to my family,” Noble said.

For Rylee and Raelyn, this week has been filled with excitement, as well as anticipation. But there was only one slight problem when waking up earlier this week.

“I was excited that in a couple more days I would see my dad, but the one thing that I did not like was waking up on Monday morning and having to go to school,” Rylee said.

But a few days of playing with dad makes school worth it.

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now, to be honest,” Noble said. “Just being able just to sit down and just watch a movie and talk to them. Just have a conversation where you can hold them and talk to them.”

For the Noble family, this homecoming is something they don’t take for granted.

“People really don’t understand what it means to be able to come home and see their children or even if its just for a couple hours, people don’t understand how much that means,” Noble said.

