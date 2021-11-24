Humane Society offers reward in case of kitten thrown against a wall

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Someone threw a kitten into a wall and the Danville Humane Society is offering more than $1,000 to find out who is responsible.

According to the Danville Area Humane Society, a kitten in its care is believed to have been thrown into a wall in the Pleasant View Apartments area earlier this week. The Humane Society wrote on Facebook that “police were called” and the kitten was taken to the shelter.

They don’t think the kitten’s injuries are life-threatening, and he will be examined by a veterinarian.

“He was very hungry and ate readily,” they wrote in the post. “He snuggled into a blanket and is asleep.”

But the Humane Society wants the arrest of the person or people responsible. After initially offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest, the Humane Society said The Pink Plumber added $500 and a person named Byron Hunt added another $100, bringing the total to $1,100.

“Incidents like this are why the board and staff remain committed to being an open-admission shelter, screening adoptive homes, and doing everything in our power to keep animals out of harm’s way,” wrote the Humane Society.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.