Advertisement

Humane Society offers reward in case of kitten thrown against a wall

The Danville Area Humane Society is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of...
The Danville Area Humane Society is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people they say is responsible for throwing the kitten into a wall.(Danville Area Humane Society)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Someone threw a kitten into a wall and the Danville Humane Society is offering more than $1,000 to find out who is responsible.

According to the Danville Area Humane Society, a kitten in its care is believed to have been thrown into a wall in the Pleasant View Apartments area earlier this week. The Humane Society wrote on Facebook that “police were called” and the kitten was taken to the shelter.

They don’t think the kitten’s injuries are life-threatening, and he will be examined by a veterinarian.

“He was very hungry and ate readily,” they wrote in the post. “He snuggled into a blanket and is asleep.”

But the Humane Society wants the arrest of the person or people responsible. After initially offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest, the Humane Society said The Pink Plumber added $500 and a person named Byron Hunt added another $100, bringing the total to $1,100.

“Incidents like this are why the board and staff remain committed to being an open-admission shelter, screening adoptive homes, and doing everything in our power to keep animals out of harm’s way,” wrote the Humane Society.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD: death investigation underway.
HPD: Investigation underway after the discovery of two deceased individuals
2021-2022
Your local Winter Forecast for 2021-2022
Algenon Carlton Hoffman III
ACSO requesting public assistance in locating missing person
Charleigh has been reported missing and was last seen Friday, November 19, 2021.
Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children

Latest News

(FILE)
Former City Manager files lawsuit against Charlottesville officials
UVA School of Medicine (FILE)
UVA School of Medicine developing noninvasive brain surgery technique
VCU Monroe Park campus.
VCU shuts down freshman dorm hall for the rest of the year due to mold issue
Birthdays and anniversaries today
Birthdays and anniversaries today