JMU Sports Roundup: Monday, Nov. 24

NC Central 54, JMU 77 - Nov. 24, 2021
NC Central 54, JMU 77 - Nov. 24, 2021(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Monday, November 24.

JMU women’s basketball dominates NC Central

In women’s basketball, JMU beat North Carolina Central 77-54.

The Dukes improve to a 3-2 record on the season. Junior Kiki Jefferson led the team with 23 points. Sophomore Jamia Hazell added 15 points while teammate Annalicia Goodman recorded 13 points against the Eagles.

The Dukes are back in action on Saturday afternoon as they Buffalo on the road.

