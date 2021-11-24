UVA School of Medicine developing noninvasive brain surgery technique

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia and Stanford are working on a new approach for brain surgery. If approved, it would allow for a noninvasive way to remove fault brain circuits.

PING uses low-intensity, focused ultrasound waves. It then destroys only the cells causing the problem, leaving others unattached, and the skull without cracks.

“This approach uses a pretty interesting technology where you use sound waves that come from a lot of different directions, and they converge on a single site in the brain,” UVA Professor of Neurosurgery and Neuroscience Kevin Lee said. “And you can use that for a variety of purposes.”

Researchers say this approach could revolutionize the treatment of challenging neurological diseases, like epilepsy, and help people who don’t normally respond to medication.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.