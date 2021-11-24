Advertisement

VCU shuts down freshman dorm hall for the rest of the year due to mold issue

VCU Monroe Park campus.
VCU Monroe Park campus.(VCU Capital News Service)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the rest of the year, Virginia Commonwealth University has shut down a freshman residence hall due to mold issues.

On Nov. 23, the university shut down Johnson Hall in an effort to address the elevated mold levels with appropriate remediation and cleaning within the residence hall.

This past October, VCU sent an email to students, faculty, and staff stating that the university’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety is bringing an outside contractor to complete an air quality assessment throughout the building.

VCU says, as of Nov. 23, they have inspected 228 spaces throughout the building and 41 of those spaces had elevated levels of mold in comparison to other samples tested.

For more information regarding this closure, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

HPD: death investigation underway.
HPD: Investigation underway after the discovery of two deceased individuals
2021-2022
Your local Winter Forecast for 2021-2022
Algenon Carlton Hoffman III
ACSO requesting public assistance in locating missing person
Charleigh has been reported missing and was last seen Friday, November 19, 2021.
Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children

Latest News

(FILE)
Former City Manager files lawsuit against Charlottesville officials
UVA School of Medicine (FILE)
UVA School of Medicine developing noninvasive brain surgery technique
The Danville Area Humane Society is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of...
Humane Society offers reward in case of kitten thrown against a wall
Birthdays and anniversaries today
Birthdays and anniversaries today