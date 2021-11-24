VCU shuts down freshman dorm hall for the rest of the year due to mold issue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the rest of the year, Virginia Commonwealth University has shut down a freshman residence hall due to mold issues.

On Nov. 23, the university shut down Johnson Hall in an effort to address the elevated mold levels with appropriate remediation and cleaning within the residence hall.

This past October, VCU sent an email to students, faculty, and staff stating that the university’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety is bringing an outside contractor to complete an air quality assessment throughout the building.

VCU says, as of Nov. 23, they have inspected 228 spaces throughout the building and 41 of those spaces had elevated levels of mold in comparison to other samples tested.

