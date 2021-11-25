Animals at the Wildlife Center of Virginia enjoy Thanksgiving meals

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many around the Valley were enjoying turkey and stuffing on Thanksgiving Day, others preferred mealworms and mice on their dinner plates.

The animals at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro got to take part in a feast of their own on Thursday.

Wildlife Center staff spent hours preparing meals for the over 100 wild animals currently calling the center home. Staff created species-specific meals for all the patients recovering at the center including five black bear cubs, which made for quite a bit of preparation.

“They are eating something like 80 some pounds of food a day, that is a lot more than your average Thanksgiving meal, but they are getting a good variety of fruits and veggies, a lot of different nuts,” said Amanda Nicholson, Vice President of Outreach and Education for the Wildlife Center.

While the staff feed the animals every day, they were sure to include some special treats for the holiday.

“We’ll probably make them a little something special or a preferred food item, so maybe instead of the dead mice that our peregrine falcon usually eats she’ll get a quail which for her is very exciting,” said Nicholson.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia is a non-profit that operates 365 days a year caring for sick or injured wild animals.

The center’s staff says they are thankful for all the donations and public support that allow them to keep caring for animals in need.

To learn more about the Wildlife Center or check out some of their animals on their ‘Critter Cams’ click here.

