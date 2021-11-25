Advertisement

Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago...
Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago apartment before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say the death of a 3-year-old boy who died after plunging from the 17th floor window of a Chicago apartment building is being investigated by police and child welfare officials.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy Wednesday as Lamar Roach Jr. of Chicago.

Police say the boy may have pushed out a window screen in an apartment Tuesday night before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the boy’s fatal plunge about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday was being investigated as an accident.

The state’s Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Robinson
Two missing women found dead in Harrisonburg; suspect arrested
2021-2022
Your local Winter Forecast for 2021-2022
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown.
Royer, Brown plead guilty to all charges in Pennsylvania court
Algenon Carlton Hoffman III
ACSO requesting public assistance in locating missing person
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children

Latest News

Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
HFD donates to Sentara RMH after breast cancer awareness fundraiser
HFD donates to Sentara RMH after breast cancer awareness fundraiser
JMU Sports Roundup: Monday, Nov. 24
Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm reopens Christmas market, full-service tree operations Friday
Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm reopens Christmas market, full-service tree operations Friday