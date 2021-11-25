Cold weekend ahead

THANKSGIVING: A cool evening with clouds building in and temperatures in the 50s. With an approaching cold front, there will be rain showers across the Alleghenies in the evening that will turn to snow showers overnight. Elsewhere, a few rain showers but that’s about it. Most of the area remains dry. Cloudy and turning breezy overnight as the cold front passes through. Turning chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Black Friday starts off cold and windy with temperatures in the 30s. Feeling rather cold with the wind. Mostly cloudy to start the day with a mix of sun and clouds by late morning. Snow will continue for the Alleghenies at least for the morning and likely tapering off in the mid afternoon. About 1-3″ of snow for the Alleghenies. Elsewhere with the wind you may see a few blowing flurries. There will be snow showers across the Great Lakes and Northeast so be aware of that if you are traveling north.

Cold and windy with snow showers for the Alleghenies and Great Lakes. (whsv)

Temperatures will only rise a few degrees during the day. Temperatures only climbing to the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s across our area. Windy as we could see wind gusts up to 35 mph for the Valley and up to 45 mph for areas closer to the Alleghenies.

Clearing and cooling quickly into the 30s for the evening. Skies turning clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s. Wind will be calmer but we will still feel somewhat of a breeze. It doesn’t take much wind to make things feel colder at these temperatures. Wind chills in the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY: A cold start to Saturday with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with a few passing clouds but temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 40s. Not as much of a breeze present, so feeling not as cold compared to Friday.

Partly cloudy and chilly for the evening with temperatures slipping into the 30s. We will see an increase in clouds as we go through the night with our next system approaching. Staying cold. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds early with more cloud cover moving in late. A clipper from the northwest will move into the region bringing more snow showers to the Alleghenies into the afternoon. Another dosage of 1-3″ of snowfall likely for the Alleghenies. Keep in mind if you are traveling back home from the north, there will be snow showers so be careful traveling or consider leaving Saturday. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: It will be cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds than sun and quite chilly for today. We’ll see another round of snow showers for the Allegheny Front. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A bit more clearing into the overnight hours, and we’ll have yet another very cold night. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold to begin the day with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Cool, but not as chilly today. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight, clear and quite cold again. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures begin to rebound today. A good amount of sunshine early with temperatures rising into the 40s. A pleasant afternoon with just a few passing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

