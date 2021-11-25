Advertisement

Fire safety reminders this holiday season

Harrisonburg Fire Department
Harrisonburg Fire Department(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us and many people will be busy preparing food and greeting guests at their homes, but it’s also a busy time for fire departments because of unattended cooking fires and incidents where people do not handle small kitchen fires properly.

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia explains what to do if flames show up on your stove top.

“The single best way to put out a fire and a pot on the stove top is simply put the lid on. Most people don’t realize that the easiest thing to do is to just put the lid on and leave it on. Don’t take it off to see if the fire has actually gone out, exclude the oxygen and that puts the fire out every single time,” Tobia said.

Tobia said have a fire extinguisher nearby and if your oven catches fire, keep the door closed and call 911.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department has also recently responded to two separate incidents that could have been deadly if not for working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Every single home in America, every apartment, every unit where people live should have functioning smoke alarms. Any home that has a fossil burning fuel of any kind, whether it’s the furnace or the dryer or the stove or a fireplace, anything that burns fossil fuel gas, oil, kerosene wood, and anything like that should also have functioning carbon monoxide alarms,” Tobia said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Robinson
Two missing women found dead in Harrisonburg; suspect arrested
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown.
Royer, Brown plead guilty to all charges in Pennsylvania court
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
The Battlefield of Williamsburg, Va., by Robert Knox Sneden.
$4M grant helps preserve lesser-known Civil War battlefield

Latest News

Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
HFD donates to Sentara RMH after breast cancer awareness fundraiser
HFD donates to Sentara RMH after breast cancer awareness fundraiser
JMU Sports Roundup: Monday, Nov. 24
Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm reopens Christmas market, full-service tree operations Friday
Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm reopens Christmas market, full-service tree operations Friday