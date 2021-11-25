Fire safety reminders this holiday season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us and many people will be busy preparing food and greeting guests at their homes, but it’s also a busy time for fire departments because of unattended cooking fires and incidents where people do not handle small kitchen fires properly.

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia explains what to do if flames show up on your stove top.

“The single best way to put out a fire and a pot on the stove top is simply put the lid on. Most people don’t realize that the easiest thing to do is to just put the lid on and leave it on. Don’t take it off to see if the fire has actually gone out, exclude the oxygen and that puts the fire out every single time,” Tobia said.

Tobia said have a fire extinguisher nearby and if your oven catches fire, keep the door closed and call 911.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department has also recently responded to two separate incidents that could have been deadly if not for working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Every single home in America, every apartment, every unit where people live should have functioning smoke alarms. Any home that has a fossil burning fuel of any kind, whether it’s the furnace or the dryer or the stove or a fireplace, anything that burns fossil fuel gas, oil, kerosene wood, and anything like that should also have functioning carbon monoxide alarms,” Tobia said.

