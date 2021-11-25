HFD donates to Sentara RMH after breast cancer awareness fundraiser

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) created the Harrisonburg Professional Firefighters Foundation to help any local firefighter or first responder in need.

“We try to raise money for the foundation itself so we can have funds available at a moment’s notice if any first responder is in need,” HFD Lt. Larry Bennington said. “Then we can provide whatever they may need, whether it be transportation for their family, a hotel room, an emergency room bill, anything like that.”

During the month of October, the department sold pink shirts to the community, raising about $2,000. HFD decided to give half to the Harrisonburg Professional Firefighters Foundation and the other half to the Sentara RMH Hope Fund.

“That goes toward any cancer patient that needs help financially, needs transportation, other avenues, so that’s where that $1,000 actually went to,” Lt. Bennington said.

Bennington said HFD sold over 250 shirts to kids, families members, and the Harrisonburg community. He hopes they can do a similar fundraiser next year.

