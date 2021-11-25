Nearby ski resorts preparing to open

(WHSV) - We are heading into the holiday weekend which means it’s about time for nearby ski resorts to open up. Massanutten’s Ski Resort has already produced some snow.

Some other ski resorts nearby are preparing to open up. Wintergreen resort is one of those places. The resort will be cutting on the snow blowers before Sunday, but they are not telling you when. People can guess the exact day and time the snow blowers will be cut on as part of a contest.

“Like I hinted a in the post we got word that it could be, ore actually sorry that it would be, before this Sunday,” Josh Ellwood of Wintergreen Resort said. Social media followers can comment their guess before Sunday. This year however comes with a little twist. Typically it’s the person that comments on the post that is the winner but this year, the person tagged in the comment will win the contest. Wintergreen is on track to open on December 11th.

It’s also looking a lot like winter up at Snowshoe in West Virginia. The resort fully opens for ski season on Thanksgiving.

Wednesday was a preview day for season pass holders and employees and a bunch of them took advantage of it. They’ve reduced COVID restrictions out on the slopes but are still requiring masks indoors. However, they said that remote work actually lead to a good season last year.

“So you know, we couldn’t have as many people on the weekends, but with so many people working remotely or doing virtual school, we were able to have a much busier midweek than we typically do. A lot of folks kind of working and playing from up here during the week. So that midweek, it was probably the best year for midweek that we’ve ever had,” said Shawn Cassell of Snowshoe Mountain Resort. There are still capacity restrictions for social distancing, so they recommend reserving ahead for day passes on the slopes.

Having more cold nights like we’ve had this week are ideal for producing snow. The weather in the next few weeks will be critical.

