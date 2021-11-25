Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm reopens Christmas market, full-service tree operations Friday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Once Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas season is here. You may need a Christmas tree and to check some items off your holiday shopping list, and one Rockingham County farm has you covered.

Buffy and Fred Ostlund, the owners of Ostlund Christmas Tree Farm in Singers Glen, have been in the tree farm business for decades. Last year, they brought something new to the farm for customers to experience, and it’s back again by popular demand.

“All around it was a no-brainer that we were going to continue it this year,” Buffy Ostlund said.

The Heartland Christmas Market will have several vendors and food to enjoy, and with it, bringing a special twist.

“[It is our] attempt to copy the German Christmas markets that my husband and I visited when we were visiting Bavaria, [Germany]. Our son is stationed there right now,” Ostlund said.

The Ostlund Family renovated its old sheep barn to create the space, which will feature eight vendors, with items like stained glass, handworked wood, ceramics, baskets, and fabric art.

“A wide variety of high-quality crafts that would make wonderful Christmas gifts as well as that gives us an opportunity to support our local artisans,” Ostlund said.

A fan favorite from the market will be back this year, too... The German Bratwurst Food Truck from Staunton.

Barbara Camph is a stained glass artist back for the market’s second year.

“Last year it was vibrant and wonderful. We were packed every single day,” Camph said. “We hope for the same this year.”

The Heartland Christmas Market is open for five days only: Black Friday through Sunday, Nov. 28, and Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. Full-service cut-your-own Christmas trees also kick off on Black Friday, Nov. 26.

Ostlund said local Christmas tree farms are limited in supply this year, so the earlier you can chop one down...

“The better chance that you’re going to be able to find the tree that you’re looking for,” Ostlund said.

She said customers can also come to the farm to pre-tag the tree they would like.

“Wrap the tree with flagging tape and then mark it with your name,” she said. “You come out early and do that and then you might come down mid-December and actually cut it. Everyone’s supply is very limited so you want to come out earlier than you normally would.”

