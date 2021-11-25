Rocktown Turkey Trot returns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rocktown Turkey Trot returned on Thursday after the annual four-mile run had to be held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

The event hosted by VA Momentum saw its second-highest turnout ever with nearly 1,600 participants. Organizers said the community was excited to get back to the tradition.

“This has become a huge tradition I think for a lot of people here in the Shenandoah Valley not just in Harrisonburg, so seeing people come back together for it in person just makes our heart so full and we’re so happy and grateful for it,” said Alan Maynard, co-owner of VA Momentum.

The Turkey Trot included the Gobble Gobble Kids Dash, awards for the top finishers in each age group, pumpkin pie in a cup along the course, and the pardoning of a turkey by Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed.

Organizers said the run is all about bringing people together and supporting a good cause.

“The energy has been incredible you can tell that people are really ready for this kind of event again, this kind of large scale good community vibes event, we do raise some money for the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank for this event and then we also raise hundreds if not thousands of pounds of canned goods as well,” said Maynard.

The Turkey Trot was the largest event hosted by VA Momentum since the start of the pandemic. The organization is looking forward to hosting its next big event, the Glow Run on New Year’s Eve.

You can check out results from the 2021 Turkey Trot here.

