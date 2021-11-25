Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is underway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The familiar sound of bells ringing in the Valley is back, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway.

“This is our biggest fundraiser that supports our budget throughout the year,” said Captain Harold Gitau with the Harrisonburg Salvation Army. “So for bell ringers to come out and ring, people really connect with people, and it’s important for us to have all the spots filled.”

Gitau said that the goal this year is 185,000 volunteers.

“This community has always, through the businesses and individuals, they have come through to support us,” said Gitau. “And we’ve always made the goal, like last year, and we want to see that this year too, and God willing.”

If you’re out and about but not carrying cash and want to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign, you can do so through Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo.

For the organizations and businesses who want to support a kettle through your teams, you can come and ring the bell or also sponsor a kettle for $250.

If you would like to volunteer to ring you can do so here.

You can also call the Harrisonburg Salvation Army office at 540-434-4854.

