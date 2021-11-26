Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing woman

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person.

Katie Lynn Knight, 34, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 22. She was reported missing to the ACSO by a family member on Friday, Nov. 26.

Knight is 5′ 4″ and approximately 200 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

