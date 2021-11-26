Chilly days ahead

FRIDAY: A cold front will usher in colder air for Black Friday and the wind will be picking up throughout the day. High temperatures will be take place this morning, as the colder air will drop temperatures through the afternoon. Temperatures this morning will start in the mid to upper 40s for most, but we’ll be approaching 40 by mid to late afternoon with the colder air. With the wind, feeling like the 20s and 30s today. Snow will continue for the Alleghenies at least for the morning and likely tapering off in the mid afternoon. About 1-3″ of snow for the Alleghenies total. Elsewhere with the wind we may see a few blowing flurries, especially early. There will be snow showers across the Great Lakes and Northeast so be aware of that if you are traveling north.

Cold and windy with snow showers for the Alleghenies and Great Lakes. (whsv)

Waves of clouds will spread across the area for the morning and early afternoon with peeks of sun at times, but we’ll likely see more sunshine later in the day. Wind gusts today will be upwards of 30-35 mph for the Shenandoah Valley, and up to 45 mph across the Allegheny Mountains.

Clearing and cooling quickly into the 30s for the evening. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds will lessen a bit overnight, but we’ll still have a breeze at times, and it will feel very cold with even a slight breeze. Wind chills in the teens at times tonight.

SATURDAY: A cold start to Saturday with temperatures in the 30s. Lots of sunshine for the day with a few passing clouds. A chilly day with highs in the afternoon climbing into the low to mid 40s. The wind will be noticeably less for today, so it will not feel as cold.

A chilly evening with a few clouds and temperatures slipping into the 30s. A disturbance will swing through to our north tonight into Sunday, but this will throw some cloud cover our way for tonight. Staying cold. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for today. A clipper system will skirt the area to the north, but it will bring enough energy our way to trigger more snow for the Alleghenies, where we could see another inch or two of accumulation into Monday morning. Snowfall will be spreading into the northeast for today as well, so this could impact travel. It may be wise to consider an earlier departure if possible if you’re traveling to or from these areas. Elsewhere, temperatures will be a bit higher today as highs in the Valley will be near 50. Mid to upper 40s for West Virginia locations. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: It will be cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds than sun and quite chilly for today. There is the potential for more accumulating snow for the Alleghenies today, especially for the morning. Expect at least a few snow showers for the day. Another chilly day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A bit more clearing into the overnight hours, and we’ll have yet another very cold night. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Cool, but not as chilly today. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. A pleasant day to spend some time outside if you can. Overnight, clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant stretch of days will continue today. A good amount of sunshine early with temperatures rising into the 40s. A pleasant afternoon with just a few passing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another great day for outside activities. A cold night with a few clouds around. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Chilly in the morning with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures continue to rise today. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and a nice day with highs in the low to mid 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.