Photographer captures local beauty at Shenandoah National Park

By Peri Sheinin
Nov. 25, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local artist-in-residence highlighted breathtaking views at Shenandoah National Park.

Danielle Austen has been a professional photographer for over 20 years. She spent three weeks capturing the beauty of the Valley.

“The only time I get to be in peace is when I’m out in nature. Everything quiets down and there is a unique serenity,” said Austen.

Austen attended Cornell University before working as a graphic designer for seven years. Austen returned to school and enrolled at Syracuse University, where she earned her master’s degree in photojournalism. Now, Austen teaches online classes in photography and creates her own work.

“I love searching and discovering abstracts in nature. Nature is the best designer out there. I take what she provides and create my art,” said Austen.

More information on Austen’s work, including her recent photos from Shenandoah National Park, can be found here.

