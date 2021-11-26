Advertisement

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy.

But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds.

Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, customers are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items.

But the spike has also resulted in limited selection across the board as suppliers and retailers have been caught flat-footed.

Shortages of shipping containers and truckers have helped to delay deliveries, while inflation continues to creep.

The combination of higher prices and lack of inventory could make for a less festive mood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Robinson
Two missing women found dead in Harrisonburg; suspect arrested
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown.
Royer, Brown plead guilty to all charges in Pennsylvania court
The Battlefield of Williamsburg, Va., by Robert Knox Sneden.
$4M grant helps preserve lesser-known Civil War battlefield
Scott Noble and his family will all be together for the first time in over two years this...
Army dad able to spend Thanksgiving with family for 1st time in over 2 years
Gloucestershire Old Spots
Bridgewater farm works to preserve pig breed

Latest News

The National Retail Federation expects record holiday shopping this year.
Black Friday: boom or bust?
An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Basketball fan learns he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise
An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Orlando Magic fan learns he is going to be a dad during kiss-cam surprise
Danielle Austen
Photographer captures local beauty at Shenandoah National Park