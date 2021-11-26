Valley businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday, Nov. 27 is Small Business Saturday, and Valley business owners are gearing up for the big day.

Melissa Nguyen is the co-owner and founder of TARE, a zero-waste refill shop that recently moved into the Agora Downtown Market in downtown Harrisonburg. She said the support from the community has been great, and they are excited for Small Business Saturday.

“I think that Harrisonburg, you know being the Friendly City, we see people come in all the time that just get something because they want to support each shop in here. There are nine stores,” Nguyen said. “We’re just excited that it’s our first small business Saturday. I’m not sure what to expect but we’ve stocked up on local goodies and handmade items and we’re ready for refills too.”

Andrea Dono, executive director of the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said shopping at small businesses helps keep the money local.

“If you’re making a purchase with a large national retailer or online retailer that money is going in their city, it’s staying where their headquarters are, but when you make a purchase here in your hometown more of that money stays locally, and then you’re probably supporting someone who is a neighbor,” Dono said. “They support small nonprofits and little leagues, and really give back so this is our time to give back to them.”

If you shop in downtown Harrisonburg on Small Business Saturday and spend $20 or more, you can enter to win $100 in Downtown Dollars to come back and shop again.

For more information on the contest and to see what deals small businesses in Harrisonburg are offering click here.

